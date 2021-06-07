Assam govt nod to Rs 160-cr rehab scheme for 4036 former NDFB cadres

GUWAHATI, June 7: The Assam government has approved a programme to rehabilitate 4036 surrendered National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadres involving funds to the tune of 160 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday to review the status of implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

The rehabilitation programme for the former NDFB cadres would be conceptualised and designed by the BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) in association with the State Institute for Panchayat and Rural Development which would be coordinated by inspector general, special franch of Assam Police, Hiren Nath.

Under the programme, skill development training would be imparted to all the 4036 surrendered NDFB cadres in several parts of BTR for their socio-economic development.

The meeting took place in the presence of state welfare of plain tribes and backward classes (only BTC) Urkhao Gwra Brahma; BTC chief executive member, Pramod Boro and several executive members.

It was also decided to expedite the means for empowering the council to enable implementation of the BTR Accord signed on January 27, 2020 to usher in renewed peace.

Moreover, the identity of the Bodo people, their culture, language and education aspects were also discussed during the meeting.

Advocating the need to promote a social empowerment narrative around Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma’s philosophy, the chief minister also directed the authorities to expeditiously complete construction of the cultural complex cum centre of excellence to be built in the name of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma along with other development work which are intrinsically associated with the pride and prestige of the Bodo people.

The meeting also decided that the welfare of plain tribes and backward classes (for BTC) would be reconstituted and renamed as BTC affairs department, which will work exclusively for the welfare of the Bodo people.