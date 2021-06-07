Book on Lachit Borphukan to be released across online stores on June 15

GUWAHATI, June 7: A novel based on the life of legendary Ahom general, Lachit Borphukan is set to be released across online book stores, come June 15.

Authored by Guwahati-based writer, Nilutpal Gohain, the book, The Legend of Lachit Borphukan, will be an eye-opener to the saga of India’s historical unsung hero, Lachit Borphukan, who is revered for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat that defeated attempts by Mughal forces to take over the Ahom kingdom.

For centuries, the name of the legendary general has become synonymous with the courage of Assam.

Gohain’s book chronicles the life of the Ahom general from his childhood, his rise in ranks in the army and finally being appointed as the generalissimo who dared to attack the Mughals in their own territories.

Published by Locksley Hall Publishing, and represented by ‘The Book Bakers’, one of India’s leading literary agencies, the book also recounts the events that led to the clash of the two mighty forces and covers in detail the war at Alaboi and the final triumph of the Ahoms at the battle of Saraighat and much more.

“Having lived in Guwahati all my life, I have always been fascinated by Assamese history. Unfortunately, not much has been told of Borphukan’s greatness across India. I saw this as an opportunity and instantly decided to work on my draft. The book carries a deep, rich history of Guwahati, and Assam as a whole, and is sure to capture the hearts and minds of the Assamese people,” Gohain revealed.

Currently serving as assistant registrar of cooperative societies for the government of Assam, Gohain started his literary journey in 2017. Many of his poems and short stories have been published in print and e-journals.

Although the book is set to release in mid-June, it has already caught the attention of readers and literary circles.

Only recently, Almighty Motion Picture, a production house based in Mumbai acquired the Visual Adaptation Rights of the upcoming historical fiction. Discussions for the on-screen adaptation of the book are currently in progress.

“The story of Lachit Borphukan is a very inspiring one and needs to be known for the generations to come,” Prabhleen Kaur, producer of Almighty Motion Picture, said.

Suhail Mathur, co-founder of ‘The Book Bakers’, remarked, “As a literary agency, it is our responsibility to make our youth aware of our legends and heroes through the medium of literature. I got inspired by the subject when I came to Assam for a literature festival and saw a towering statue in the middle of the Brahmaputra. Fortunately, Nilutpal shared our vision and has come up with a beautiful book that not only every Assamese but every Indian can be proud of.”