Intra-District movement of vehicles banned in WGH

TURA, June 7: The West Garo Hills District Administration on Monday imposed a ban on the plying of Intra District public transport like buses and Maxi Cabs in view of the surging Covid-19 cases in the district as well as in other districts including neighbouring Assam.

As per the order issued in this regard by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, local Auto-rickshaws are however allowed to ply with limited number of passengers on Odd/Even basis. Private vehicles hava also been allowed to ply under the same arrangement for local transport provided that it is for emergency only.

Meanwhile, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe has extended the lockdown in the district putting in place restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles, opening of shops and other activities.

Among others, the order imposed restrictions on the functioning of the Williamnagar Main Market and Rongjeng Market which have been allowed to open from 8 AM to 1 PM while shops in other parts of the district are allowed till 4 PM.