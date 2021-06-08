Assam board, HS exams likely during first half of August: Minister

GUWAHATI, June 8: The Assam education department on Tuesday hinted that the state board (Class X) and higher secondary final (Class XII) exams would be held during the first half of August this year even a method to hold the exams in a “curtailed” manner would be finalised within the next ten days.

State education minister Ranoj Pegu chaired a key meeting with representatives of the exam boards (SEBA and AHSEC), Assam Sahitya Sabha, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, students unions such as AASU and ABSU here, and later informed media persons that the exams would not be held in a “routine” manner and that the subjects/marks would be curtailed.

“We have seen a trend that the COVID-19 situation has improved of late. Gradually, we believe that we can move towards a situation whereby we can issue SOPs to hold the exams. But the consensus in today’s meeting was that the exams will not be held in a traditional manner but in a curtailed manner, by adhering to all COVID protocols,” Pegu said.

“However, I have been intimated by the department that the exams cannot be held in July as the situation, though improving, would still not be conducive (because of floods as well) to hold the exams,” he said.

The development is likely to bring some solace for students who have apparently been under a lot of mental stress, discomfort and confusion in the wake of the uncertainty and ambiguity in regard to holding of the exams.

The education minister said that after discussions with the central government and CBSE recently, it was decided that the entire examination process/result declaration, etc, would have to be completed by September 5, 2021.

“So if we have to complete the process by that date, then the only window that remains is between August 1 and August 15, 2021. So I can only indicate as of now that the exams will be held during that period. The formula/model of holding the exams would be decided in the next few days,” the education minister said.

He further informed that the invigilators and staff engaged in the examination process, including drivers of vehicles, would be vaccinated on priority basis.

“Even if there are any students above 18 years of age, they would be inoculated. But since a majority of students are below 18 years, and there is no vaccine recommended as of now for this age group by the Indian Council of Medical Research, we are taking such precautions,” Pegu said.

AASU suggestions

All Assam Students Union chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya informed reporters after the meeting with the education minister that the students’ union had stressed on three key points at the meeting.

“We have appealed to the department that the academic year of the students should not be lost under any circumstances. Secondly, given the prevailing pandemic situation, we have urged the authorities not to take any decision that might compromise the health and well-being of the students. Thirdly, we have stated that the interests of the students should be safeguarded at any cost,” Bhattacharjya said.

The AASU chief adviser informed that the education minister categorically stated that there was no alternative route and that the exams have to be held once the COVID and flood situation improved.