AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA rice released  

TURA, June 9: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that Rice for AAY, PHH beneficiaries under Tura Sadar Division and rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of June, 2021 in respect of Tura Sadar Division has been released.

Therefore, all the Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 5 Kg of rice per Head per month (Free of Cost) for both AAY (yellow colour) and PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries while there is no allotment for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.