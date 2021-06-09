GHADC Dy CEM raises poor service by Reliance Jio  

TURA, June 9: GHADC Deputy CEM and Rongrikkimgre MDC, NIkman Ch Marak on Wednesday urged the authorities of the Reliance Jio network in Garo Hills to upgrade its service in the region especially for the people of his constituency.

In his complaint to the Manager of the service provider in Tura, Nikman informed that complaints have been received from the public with regard to the poor service of Reliance Jio and urged that necessary steps be taken to provide quality service to ease the genuine problems being faced by the customers.

Nikiman added that the demand for better service is being raised by the general public of the entire Chokpot area at a time when there is an ongoing pandemic where all urgent and necessary works are accomplished via the internet.

“Given the current situation, it is mandatory on the part of the Reliance Jio mobile phone company to ensure uninterrupted network service in such a way that the customers can have easy access to internet facilities,” Nikman said.