DC directs landlords not to evict tenants

SHILLONG, June 8: Taking cognizance of reports that landlords have threatened to evict tenants on account of their inability to pay rent, the East Khasi Hills district administration has issued an order prohibiting forceful eviction of any tenant by the landlord for their inability to pay the rent on account of the lockdown.

The order directs landlords to give proper concession and time for payment of rent so as not to cause difficulties to tenants.

Further, employers of household help or domestic workers who are unable to come to work on account of the lockdown have been urged to continue to support their workers and not demand that they expose themselves unnecessarily, or deprive them of their wages.

The administration has advised household help and domestic workers to get vaccinated. Those without IDs can approach the Incident Commanders or Medical Officer through the local headman for government instructions in this regard, the order said.