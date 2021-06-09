Assam Cabinet decides to rein in overloaded coal trucks

GUWAHATI, June 8: In a decision that is likely to impact the lucrative coal trade in Meghalaya, the Assam Cabinet on Tuesday took a key decision to curtail overloading by transporters of coal trucks passing through Assam by mandatorily checking the weight of the coal-laden trucks at Digorkhal near the Meghalaya-Assam border and Srirampur (Assam-West Bengal) gates.

“In order to curtail overloading in coal trucks passing through Assam, it was decided to check the weights of trucks at Digorkhal and Srirampur inter-state border gates. This practice will continue on pilot basis till March 31, 2022,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Later, addressing reporters at Janata Bhawan, Assam minister and Cabinet spokesperson, Pijush Hazarika stated that the key decision was taken with the objectives of checking corruption and curbing coal syndicates in the state.

“The coal-laden trucks will be measured in the two check gates and if any excess coal is found after they are weighed, the quantity would be unloaded from the trucks. This will be continued on an experimental basis till March 31, 2021,” Hazarika said.

“The chief minister, finance minister and transport minister will monitor the entire process,” he said.

Recently, the chief minister had directed the state transport department to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) outlining detailed restrictive measures to regulate the movement of coal trucks through the inter-state border.

Sarma held a meeting with police, transport and tax department officials with a view to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court judgment on movement of overloaded coal trucks.

The chief minister, while referring to the judgment of the apex court and large-scale public complaints against the movement of overloaded coal trucks, stressed on coordinated efforts of the three departments with focus on transparency and restrictions to stop such illegal activities.