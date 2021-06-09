NZ face challenge against India in peak form: Sodhi

LONDON, June 8: New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has said Kiwis face a challenge against India in peak form in the WTC final that begins in Southampton on June 18.

Sodhi, who has become more of a T20 bowlers in recent times and will participate in the T20 Blast in England while his team-mates play the WTC final, said India are playing exceptional cricket and are at the peak of their powers.

“It is great going to play WTC final at a neutral venue. The Indian side went to Australia and won the last two series. They played exceptional cricket. They are at the peak of their powers. So it will be a great challenge and if you go there and win, it will go down in New Zealand cricket history as the biggest achievement,” said Sodhi, who has represented New Zealand in 17 Tests, 33 ODIs and 57 T20Is, in The Grade Cricketer show on Youtube.

Sodhi, however, added that despite reaching the WTC final and winning so many series in recent times, the Test series defeat in Australia in 2019-20 season still rankles.

He felt that a Test series win in Australia will distinguish this side from the previous New Zealand sides.

Sodhi praised Williamson the captain and said the current New Zealand side has a great mix of leaders. (IANS)