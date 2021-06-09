SL players agree to tour UK

COLOMBO, June 8: The Sri Lankan cricketers have agreed to compete against England on a tour-specific contract but would not sign the annual contracts unless governing body SLC explains the evaluation process.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour England for 3 T20s and as 3 ODIs between between June 18 and July 4.

The players had defied a June 3 deadline to sign the contracts, citing lack of transparency. (PTI)