SL players agree to tour UK

SPORTS
By Agencies

COLOMBO, June 8: The Sri Lankan cricketers have agreed to compete against England on a tour-specific contract but would not sign the annual contracts unless governing body SLC explains the evaluation process.
Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour England for 3 T20s and as 3 ODIs between between June 18 and July 4.
The players had defied a June 3 deadline to sign the contracts, citing lack of transparency. (PTI)

