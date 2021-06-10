Forum unhappy with MePDCL for withholding pension

TURA, June 10: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) has expressed disappointment over the non-payment of pension by the MePDCL to its retired employees at a time when the state is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the forum said that halting the payment of pension during such a critical time had resulted in financial crisis among the retired who are facing untold sufferings as they are solely dependent on their monthly pension for their daily needs.

“Being aged and senior citizens, their problems due to non-receipt of pensions may have serious consequences as they are vulnerable for various ailments. The older group of people are more vulnerable to attack by covid-19 as per the advisories issued by the authorities from time to time. But if they are not in receipt of their pensions, how will they be able to follow the advisories without minimum required money with them?” the forum questioned, while urging the authorities to review their decision and continue the disbursement of the pension.

Meanwhile, the forum has also raised opposition to the proposed handing over of the performing assets of the MeECL to the RECPDCL and urged Power Minister James K Sangma to review the decision and not to proceed in haste.