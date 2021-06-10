NPP workers under Selsella demand removal of Vice Chairman

TURA, June 10: A section of the NPP party workers from 48-Selsella Assembly constituency under the plain belt region of Garo Hills on Thursday demanded the removal of party colleague, Enamul Hoque from the post of Vice Chairman to the department of Forests alleging him of misusing his power and position as well as inciting infighting among the party workers.

In their complaint to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the workers claimed that Hoque’s actions had created an atmosphere of dissent among the party workers and weakened the party as a whole. They added that the NPP under 48-Selsella constituency was now a divided house fraught with groupism and dissidence within the party.

The workers further alleged that there has been no coordination between the Vice Chairman and the sitting Selsella MLA with the former never passing up an opportunity to castigate and malign her reputation. They feared that this attitude of the Vice Chairman could have severe consequences and evoke public anger in the days to come.

The workers also levelled charges of corruption against the Vice Chairman accusing him of taking bribes from service holders to avoid transfer and posting as well as from the VEC Secretary for release of their wages and material payment.

The Vice Chairman was also alleged of failing to execute the repairing of the Rajabala-Hallidayganj AMPT road, the contract work for which was allotted to none other than his wife.