GHADC chairman appointments

TURA, June 10th: Three sitting MDCs in the GHADC have been made chairman of different establishments within the autonomous body by the new NPP led executive committee of Benedic R Marak.
Among the trio made chairman include an Independent non-tribal MDC and two NPP members.
The NPP MDCs are Nogorpara MDC Linekar K Sangma as chairman of Garo Hills Growers Association and Sengchim N Sangma as chairman of Planning Advisory Committee. The third MDC to be appointed as chairman is Zikzak Independent MDC Aktar Ali as chairman of the Forest Advisory Committee.
