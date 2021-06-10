Pala rubbishes Centre’s report on edn ranking

SHILLONG, June 9: Lok Sabha member, Vincent H Pala on Wednesday rubbished the Performance Grading Index (PGI) report prepared by the Centre labelling Meghalaya as the worst performer in school education, terming it as a ploy of the BJP to downgrade the Christian institutions in the state.

“This is the plan of the BJP to downgrade the Christian institutions so that they can push government money and machinery to start schools like Eklavya Model Schools where they can brainwash students to demean the popularity of Christianity in Meghalaya,” Pala said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cautioning the state to be careful against such ploy, Pala said, “We know that the literacy rate in Meghalaya is higher than the national average. It is a reflection of the fact that the education system run by the missionaries here is much better than any other parts of the country.”

Snubbing the report, he said, “Government schools account for around 30-40 per cent of all schools in Meghalaya and the rest are run by different Churches and organisations. This report may be for government schools only”.

“I have travelled all over the state and the country and bear witness to the fact that we have facilities and an education system better than many other states of the country,” he added.

“I will never agree that Meghalaya is the worst performer in school education in the entire country,” he added.

Five NE states – Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh – are among the worst performers as per the latest Performance Grading Index.