Govt to review exam status on June 14

Shillong/Tura, June 9: Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday informed that the department will review the status of the SSLC and HSSLC examinations on June 14.

Informing reporters that a notification has already been issued by MBoSE requesting such students to approach the Board for the purpose of re-examination, Rymbui said that the government will soon take a decision on the schedule for the remaining papers of the HSSLC examinations.

Commenting on the SSLC results, Rymbui said, “We will announce the results as and when we are ready.”

Special exam forCovid-hit candidates

MBoSE is set to conduct a special examination for those candidates who were directly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and could not appear in the SSLC and HSSLC examinations 2021.

Candidates who had contracted Covid-19, were on quarantine, were high-risk primary contact of a Covid-19 patient or were residing in a locality declared as containment zone would be permitted subject to production of valid document from the competent authority.

As per the MBoSE notification, candidates will be allowed to appear only in those subjects they had missed due to Covid-19. Mere submission of an application shall not guarantee the permission to appear in the special examination and no subject change will be allowed, the notification added.

All those seeking to appear in the special examination have been directed to fill up an application form which can be downloaded from the MBoSE website (www.mbose.in) and the filled in application form along with supporting documents may be sent via e-mail to [email protected] for SSLC and [email protected] for HSSLC on or before June 21.