Award-winning filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies

Eminent film director and poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta, who had been battling kidney ailments for quite some time, died at his residence here early on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, family members said.

He was 77. The national award-winning director is survived by his wife, and two daughters from a previous marriage. Dasgupta, hailed for his allegorical tales, often indulged in incisive examination of complex human characters, who brought to the fore poignant questions. His political ideologies were well reflected in his cinema.

He has also published several works of poetry over the years, including Govir Araley, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.

Tributes have poured in from across the country for the ace director, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing anguish over his death. ‘Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Extending her condolences to Dasgupta’s friends and family, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta.

Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity.” (IANS)