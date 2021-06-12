Daily case count above 500

SHILLONG, June 11: Meghalaya recorded over 500 fresh cases for the second day in a row on Friday. However, recoveries outnumbered new cases on the day bringing the total number of active cases back below the 5000-mark to 4,993.

As many as 514 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 526 patients recuperated from the disease.

Out of the 514 new cases, 183 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 90 in West Garo Hills, 71 in West Jaintia Hills, 43 in South West Khasi Hills, 35 in North Garo Hills, 29 in East Garo Hills, 27 in West Khasi Hills, 15 in South West Garo Hills, nine in East Jaintia Hills and six each in Ri Bhoi and South Garo Hills.

There were 189 recoveries in East Khasi Hills, 102 in West Jaintia Hills, 71 in South West Garo Hills, 70 in West Garo Hills, 32 in East Jaintia Hills, 19 in West Khasi Hills, 16 in North Garo Hills, 10 in Ri Bhoi, seven in East Garo Hills and five each in South Garo Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

With this, the number of people cured/discharged has risen to 35,393.

The state also witnessed 10 fatalities on Friday taking the death toll to 714. Seven deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills, while one each were reported in Ri Bhoi, West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills. The case fatality has marginally increased to 1.74%.

A total of 4,92,099 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far including 4,17,438 first dose and 74,661 second doses.

Currently, 1,012 patients are under institutional quarantine whereas 3,981 patients are in home isolation.