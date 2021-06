SHILLONG, June 11: Health Minister and senior BJP leader, AL Hek has rubbished the allegation of Congress MP Vincent Pala that the Performance Grading Index (PGI) report prepared by the Centre was a ploy of the BJP to downgrade the Christian institutions in the state.

“The report was not prepared by BJP or the BJP-led central government,” Hek said while urging the Lok Sabha member not to play politics since elections were still far away.