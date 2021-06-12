Verdict on NPP legislator’s bail plea on June 14

SHILLONG, June 11: The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge will pass its judgment on the anticipatory bail plea of rape-accused NPP MLA, Thomas Sangma on June 14.

The two-day hearing concluded on Friday.

The Court had, on June 8, granted interim relief to Sangma with conditions that the MLA should not abscond or leave the jurisdiction of the Court without prior permission and not hamper the investigation in the case.

Sangma had also been directed to maintain his distance from the complainant and prosecution witness and not make any inducement or threat to the complainant and prosecution witness who are acquainted with the facts of the case.