Seven pediatric ICUs planned for Covid-19 Step Down Hospital

Shillong, June 11: The Special Committee of Child Specialists and Gynecologists on Friday said it is planning to set up seven pediatric intensive care units (ICUs) at the Covid-19 Step Down Hospital at Umsawli, New Shillong Township.

“We will also be having oxygen support beds for pediatrics at the Step Down Hospital,” Dr Hunsi Giri, who is the Chairperson of the committee and a retired Additional DHS (MCH), said.

She said such facilities are also being planned in other districts.

The committe is monitoring a few cases of children being infected by Covid-19 in East Khasi Hills, West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

The committee will give advice and guidance to the government and medical practitioners on pediatric/gynecological treatment for Covid-19 infection in children and pregnant women. It will also train medical officers and staff at district hospitals, PHCs and CHCs to handle pediatric cases and pediatric ICUs.

Also, it will examine and assess various lines of treatment used and recommended by the other affected states and countries and go through various journals and publications regarding pediatric and gynecological clinical management of Covid-19 patients and recommend key insights to the government.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar informed that Dr Wandap Shangpliang from Obstetrics & Gynecology section of Ganesh Das Hospital and Hazel Pyrtuh, Assistant Director (ICDS) of Social Welfare Department have also been incorporated as members of the committee.