13-member Navy team begins rescue efforts

SHILLONG, June 13: Adding strength to the operations to rescue six trapped miners at Krem Ule in East Jaintia Hills, a 13-member team from the Indian Navy team joined the teams deployed at the site.

However, 15 days after the incident, it is unlikely that the miners would be rescued alive.

“The Indian Navy carried out an initial assessment of the situation by descending into the vertical mine and by using handheld sonar found that the depth of water is 110 feet. A camp is being set up for the navy to shift their equipment for next day’s operation,” a government official present at the site said on Sunday.

The rescue efforts are being hampered due to the continuous downpour, the official said.

The NDRF and SDRF teams verified the level of the water before resuming the dewatering process on Sunday and found that the water level had risen by two feet in the main shaft due to the overnight downpour.

So far, around 6.48 lakh liters of water has been pumped out of the main shaft while around 4.32 lakh liters has been pumped out of the second shaft connected to the main shaft.

The dewatering process will continue, the official added.