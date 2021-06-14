M’laya registers 305 fresh cases, six deaths

SHILLONG, June 13: Meghalaya on Sunday recorded 305 fresh Covid cases, the lowest in the last one week, while also recording 547 recoveries.

Six fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 733.

East Khasi Hills reported 144 cases, followed by 48 in West Garo Hills, 20 in North Garo Hills, 19 each in South West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, 16 in East Garo Hills, 14 in Ri Bhoi, 11 in West Khasi Hills, six in East Jaintia Hills, five in South West Khasi Hills and three in South Garo Hills.

270 people recovered in East Khasi Hills, 71 in West Garo Hills, 43 in Ri Bhoi, 33 in East Garo Hills, 26 in South West Garo Hills, 25 in West Jaintia Hills, 22 in South Garo Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills, 16 in South West Khasi Hills, 15 in West Khasi Hills and five in East Jaintia Hills.

The active tally in the state stands at 4,623 while the number of patients cured/discharged has gone up to 36,550.

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccination has picked up once again in the state, especially among the 18-44 age group, with an average of 9,000 inoculations per day since the arrival of the latest batch of vaccines.

On June 10, altogether 2,339 people were vaccinated while the number rose to 9,487 on June 11.

On June 12, the number of people vaccinated was 8,920. The number fell on Sunday with only 1,401 people taking the shot.

A total of 5,03,153 doses of Covid vaccine has been administered in the state so far. The total number of first and second doses administered is 4,28,457 and 74,696, respectively.