EURO 2020 SNIPPETS

English fans at Wembley enter with vaccine certification

LONDON, June 13: Football fans arriving at Wembley Stadium are being greeted by announcements saying they can show their vaccine certification for entry to see England’s opening European Championship game against Croatia.

The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry. The other option is to take a coronavirus test.

Vaccination status certification is shown via the National Health Service app.

Up to 22,500 fans are being allowed into the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the match. UEFA is hoping the permitted crowd will be increased before the final on July 11.

The Group D opener is the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019. (AP)

Castagne out of tournament

ST. PETERSBURG, June 13: Belgium Football Association confirmed on Sunday that wing-back Timothy Castagne will miss the rest of the Euro 2020 after sustaining a double fracture on his right eye socket during the match against Russia last night.

The defender was forced off the field after the mid-air clashing of heads with Daler Kuzyaev in the first half.

The 25-year-old is expected to undergo the operation after the team returns to Belgium on Sunday. (ANI)

Portugal’s Joao Cancelo tests COVID positive

Budapest, June 13: Portugal National Football team has suffered an untimely blow with left-back Joao Cancelo withdrawing from Euro 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Diogo Dalot has now been called up to the Portugal national squad for Euro 2020 as confirmed in an official statement. The Manchester United star is a last-minute replacement for defender Cancelo in the summer tournament. (ANI)