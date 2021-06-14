Govt urged to increase strength of women police

TURA, June 14: The A’chik Youth Council (AYC) on Monday called on the Meghalaya Government to effect changes to the recruitment of women police personnel in the state so that their staff strength can be increased.

General Secretary of the Council, Maxbirth Gabil in his letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the change in the recruitment policy in the Home department is the need of the hour as women police are understaffed especially in Garo HIlls.

“To increase women’s strength in the police forces, the reservation for women should be 33%. The Garo hills districts need more women police officers for the smooth functioning of the women police station,” Gabil said and urged the government to look into the matter.