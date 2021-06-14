CM urged to look into Edu scenario in SGH

TURA, June 14: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma on Monday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the educational scenario in South Garo Hills and ensure that schools in the district are provided with proper infrastructure and sufficient teachers are appointed to cater to the educational needs of rural students.

Earlier too, Greneth had raised the issue of 26 schools from the district having to close down after the services of contractual teachers were terminated by the Meghalaya Government. The issue was raised at the time with the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Greneth sought the renovation of all dilapidated schools in the district as well as the immediate appointment of teachers into vacant posts left behind by the termination. Sangma while quoting the figure provided by the SDSEO, Baghmara informed that out of the total of 512 schools in the district, 66 schools do not have sufficient teachers and there are altogether 99 unfilled vacancies.

Greneth also sought the conduct of MTET exams for those teachers whose services were terminated by the government so that they are not rendered unemployed. Reminding that the state was recently tagged the ‘worst performing state’ in terms of education, he urged the Chief Minister to give first priority to education as earlier promised and save the state from the reputation.