New House may be ready before Autumn session 2022

SHILLONG, June 13: The construction of new Assembly building at New Shillong Township is set to be delayed In view of the Covid-19 situation.

According to an official source, if there is no further disruption, the government will be able to convene the Autumn Session of the Assembly at the new building next year. The government had earlier announced its intention of holding the Budget Session in the new building.

The project’s physical progress is 76 per cent. So far, Rs 88 crore of the Rs 127-crore budget has been spent.

The source said Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh has written to Commissioner and Secretary, Home (Police) Department, CVD Diengdoh seeking permission to hire specialised labourers from outside the state. Their services will be required for the finishing work, including marble flooring, electrical, plumbing and installation of the dome, among others.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to bring the specialised labourers by next week. We have made arrangements for their stay in hotels at New Shillong Township, so they can quarantine themselves as per the SOPs issued by the Health department,” the source said.

The source said the work for fencing, construction of the barrack for security personnel and external land development are likely to start next month. “We are likely to float tenders soon for the procurement of furniture, ceilings and lighting,” the source said.

The source further said that the dome, required to be installed atop the building, is ready to be transported to the state but it has been stuck in West Bengal since May 20 due to the lockdown.

“We hope that the dome will be transported at the earliest,” the source added.