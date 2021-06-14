Chennai firm to execute prefab work

SHILLONG, June 13: A Chennai-based firm has been issued a work order for setting up the two prefabricated COVID care centres with 100 beds each in Shillong and Tura.

The Health Engineering wing of the Health Department assigned Modulus Housing the project estimated to cost Rs 7 crore, the civil works component being Rs 2.58 crore.

“The total estimated cost includes the cost of equipment and furniture,” an official said.

The firm is expected to start work from July and complete the project by September.

“Prefab structures are normally completed within a month. But we have kept a September deadline as monsoon could affect the work,” the official said.

Departmental officials said the Tura site plan has already been completed while the firm would need to edit the layout of the Shillong structure.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong had earlier said the government decided to go ahead with the proposed construction. He also said the Centre had sanctioned Rs 6.7 crore through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region for the two prefabricated facilities.