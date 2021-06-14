Shuffle expected in Brazil’s squad ahead of Copa America

SAO PAULO, June 13: Brazil is starting Lucas Paquetá up front instead of the experienced Roberto Firmino against Venezuela in their Copa America opener on Sunday, coach Tite said. Goalkeeper Alisson is also replacing Ederson, and left back Renan Lodi is in for Alex Sandro to face an adversary that has been ravaged by COVID-19 in the latest 24 hours.

Brazil is the emergency host of a troubled Copa America which starts on Sunday after original hosts Colombia and Argentina were pulled.

Tite added on Saturday that he’s starting Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Neymar as forwards — all three can play on the wings and as target men. Paquetá is expected to play as a midfielder. The coach revealed he asked the then president of the Brazilian confederation, Rogério Caboclo, not to stage the Copa America before it was even assigned to Brazil as an emergency host. Brazilian media has reported some players considered boycotting the Copa America because of the pandemic in Brazil, but others focused on disagreements with Caboclo. The Brazil players agreed midweek to play, but criticized organizers. The Copa America is divided into two groups of five teams. Group A includes Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay. Brazil is in Group B with Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru. The four best of each group advance to the knockout stage. (AP)