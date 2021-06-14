Youngster Shubho Paul in Bayern’s U-19 World Squad

SPORTS
By Agencies

NEW DELHI, June 13: After an impressive 2020-21 I-League season, Shubho Paul of Sudeva Delhi FC has been selected in the FC Bayern Munich’s World Squad (Under-19), a group of players handpicked by Klaus Augenthaler, member of the 1990 FIFA World Cup-winning German team.
“It’s a really happy moment for me and my family. It’s really an amazing feeling,” said Shubho, 17. “We had a decent first season in the I-League, and our club management sent in some of my match videos, and suddenly I was informed that I had been selected by Bayern Munich,” he told the-aiff.com.
Shubho said his dream is to represent Bayern Munich as well as India. “It is like a dream, but I also have a thought in the back of my mind that I need to make my nation proud, once I go there. I want to play in such a manner that they should look at my game and think that a good player has come out of India. Ultimately, I would love to make it to both the Bayern Munich and the India Senior Teams,” he said. A total of 100 players from around the world were selected for the World Squad. (IANS)

