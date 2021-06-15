Ambubachi fair at Kamakhya Temple cancelled because of pandemic

GUWAHATI, June 15: In view of the prevailing Covid pandemic situation, the annual religious congregation called Ambubachi mela, at the famous Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati city has been cancelled this year for the second consecutive occasions.

The annual religious fair where thousands of devotees converge from all over the country and abroad, usually held during second fortnight of June.

In view of cancellation of Ambubachi mela, the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan district, Biswajeet Pegu has prohibited entry and lodging of any outside devotee in the greater complex of Kamakhya Temple.

The city police commissioner has been directed to ensure that except the permanent residents of Nilachal Hills where the ancient temple is perched on, no outsiders including devotees should be allowed entry into the area during Ambubachi mela period.

The Superintendents of Kamakhya and Guwahati Railway stations here have been instructed by the administration to prevent deboarding of any devotee coming to visit Kamakhya Temple and facilitate immediate return journey for such devotees from the railway station.

The head priest of Kamakhya Temple has been directed to take all measures to prevent entry of visitors/ devotees inside the temple premises during the period.

It may be mentioned that under normal circumstances the district administration here makes elaborate arrangements for accommodation of thousands devotees at the premises of Kamakhya Temple.