HDFC Bank’s mobile app down, bank says ‘looking on priority’

NEW DELHI, June 15: Customers of HDFC Bank have been facing issues with the bank’s mobile banking application during the day.

In a tweet, the bank has said that it is looking into the matter on priority and urged the customers to used net banking to complete their transactions.

“We are experiencing some issues on the MobileBanking App. We are looking into this on priority and will update shortly. Customers are requested to please use NetBanking to complete their transaction. Regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you,” the bank said in tweet.

Several users took to social media to complain regarding the issues faced on the app.

According to ‘Downdetector’, the issues surged around 10.45 a.m. and people are still facing problems.

This is yet another glitch after customers faced issues in net banking and mobile app in March.

In November last year, a major outage occurred in the bank’s internet banking and payment system on due to a power failure in the primary data centre, following which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December asked the bank to temporarily stop all launches of the digital business generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers.

In February, the RBI appointed an external professional IT firm to carry out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of HDFC Bank following the outage.