Assam schools remain closed post-summer vacation

GUWAHATI, June 15: Schools in Assam continue to remain shut after summer vacation amidst the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

In a fresh directive, the Assam secondary education department has, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, decided to keep schools closed until further orders.

The decision was taken in the wake of the conclusion of the month-long summer vacation on Monday.

Principal secretary B Kalyan Chakravarthy has asked directors of secondary and elementary education, all inspectors of schools, other officials of the department and heads of government and private educational institutes to take measures to resume online classes and promote e-learning among students until further instructions on re-opening of the institutions.

The direction on online class resumption was given to ensure continuity in the learning process of students.

The secondary education department had on May 14, 2021, when COVID cases in the state were surging, announced that the schools in Assam would have their summer vacation till June 14, 2021.

Normally, the summer vacation period starts from July 1 to 31.