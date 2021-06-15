Meghalaya mine tragedy: Navy divers to re-analyse footage of trapped bodies

SHILLONG, June 15: East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki on Tuesday clarified that the Navy team will need to further analysed the footage after detecting two suspicious objects inside the coal miners where six miners were trapped at Krem Ule, Umpleng

According to Kharmalki, the Navy team will again analyse the footage on Wednesday morning.

He informed that the navy divers had earlier dived again up to the bottom and carried out mapping of the main shaft using ROV SONAR.

In continuation of the rescue operation, the rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF and SRT verified the level of the water before resuming the dewatering process and found it had risen by 04 (Four) feet due to rain.

About 2.88 lakhs liters of water has been pumped out from the main shaft and about 7.56 lakhs liters of water from the 2nd shaft. No dewatering process took place today as the navy is in operation.