JSM sets deadline for setting up BOP of Meghalaya Police

JOWAI, June 15: The Jaintia Students’ Movement (JSM) Central Body while criticising the State Government of Meghalaya and the District Administration, West Jaintia Hills for their failure to protect the territory of Meghalaya from ‘invasion’ of the Government of Assam and the West Karbi Anglong District, has set a deadline till June 21 for fulfilment of their demand to override the failure of the State Government and stop Assam Police from operating within Meghalaya’s territory.

“Thank you to the Government of Meghalaya and the District Administration, West Jaintia Hills for giving us false assurance at the meeting held on 26th April, 2021 at Deputy Commissioner Office in the presence of Superintendent of Police West Jaintia Hills, that the construction of the Border Outpost by Assam at Saba Village under Laskein C& RD Block has been totally stopped”, JSM Chief, Lenning Rymbai stated in a statement.

He informed that the construction of BoP, Assam at Saba Village was completed and the credit for it went to the Government of Meghalaya and the District Administration, West Jaintia Hills for allowing them to do so.

It is a known fact that the Government of Assam tried to establish their Police Outpost in Mukroh Village and Khatkasla Village on several occasion but they were compelled to restraint due to stiff resistance from the people of Meghalaya compelling the Government of Meghalaya to step in and take up the matter with the Government of Assam. But finally the Government of Assam succeeded.

Notably, Government of Assam already established their Battalion Camp at Saitsama Village in 2019 and it is sad to note that the District Administration, West Jaintia Hills District did nothing to stop the same despite being informed.

In view of the failure of the Government of Meghalaya and the District Administration, West Jaintia Hills to protect its territory, the JSM Central Body demands the establishment of a Outpost of Meghalaya Police next to the BOP of Assam Police in Saba village.