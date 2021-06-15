WKH activates war room, EOC against COVID19

NONGSTOIN, June 15: The Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills, Shri T Lyngwa, informed today that the district has activated the health war room and Emergency Operation Center (EOC) with its help line contact numbers to add teeth to the fight against COVID19 pandemic.

Lyngwa was informed after the meeting of the District Level Task Force on Covid-19 and vaccination today which was held at the Conference Hall, DC Office, Nongstoin.

The meeting was also attended by the Superintendent of Police, Shri. H.G. Lyngdoh , BDO, EAC, DIO, the Medical Officers and other line departments involved under West Khasi Hills District.

The meeting reviewed the numbers of positive cases, recovery and fatality rate, setting up of separate clinics or counters to handle specifically for flu patients, contact tracing, testing and vaccination coverage.

Lyngwa also cautioned the medical team to make sure the quantity of injection to be given so as to avoid future complications and also to identify hard to reach areas for a smooth conducting of vaccination drive to successfully achieve the target.

He also called upon the Education Department to mobilize teachers for vaccination.