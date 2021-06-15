Minor girls ‘raped, murdered’, ascertains Assam Police

GUWAHATI, June 15: Assam Police have ascertained that the two minor girls who were found hanging from a tree in a village in Kokrajhar district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) last Friday were “raped and murdered”.

Reportedly, seven accused have been arrested in connection with the ghastly incident.

“The rape and murder of two minor tribal girls have been solved. IGP, BTR called me to inform me about the outcome of the investigation. I visited their residence on Sunday. Feeling extremely satisfied that the culprits have been identified,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The “mysterious” case was cracked in less than 48 hours after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the IGP, BTR and SP Kokrajhar to conduct an “expeditious investigation” to unearth the cause of the twin deaths.

During his visit to the residence of the deceased siblings at Abhayakhuti village on Sunday, the chief minister had assured the family members of stringent action, “if there is any foul play”.

Sarma thereafter directed the inspector-general of police, BTR, and the Kokrajhar superintendent of police to ascertain what actually happened.

Subsequently, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted by the IGP, BTR to ensure proper and expeditious investigation.

The two minor girls were found hanging from a tree on Friday after they had “gone missing” in the afternoon. Family members had expressed surprise that there was no reason from the girls to die by suicide and that they had suspected foul play in the twin murders.

Residents of Abhayakhuti have thanked the police administration for the prompt action and demanded capital punishment for the culprits who committed the grisly crime.

Lauding the prompt action of the police to nab the accused, Kokrajhar East MLA, Lawrence Islary expected the accused arrested to be tried in a fast-track court.