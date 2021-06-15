Navy divers spot 2 bodies trapped inside Meghalaya coal mine

SHILLONG, June 15: After more than two weeks since the rescue operations had commenced, the Navy divers on Tuesday finally notice two bodies of the coal miners who trapped inside the coal mines at Krem Ule, Umpleng in East Jaintia Hills.

Confirming this, official sources informed that the rescue team comprising of the Navy, NDRF, SDRF and SRT are attempting to retrieve the two bodies from inside the coal mines. Detailed report is awaited.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki has also confirmed this development adding that they are trying to retrieve the two bodies.