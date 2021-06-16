Iewduh to partially reopen from Friday

SHILLONG, June 15: Iewduh, the largest traditional market in the state, will partially reopen from Friday with 185 shops and an equal number of vendors to be allowed to open each day on a rotational basis, subject to the condition that the shopkeepers and vendors have taken the Covid vaccination.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo on Tuesday said that the Syiem of Mylliem has listed the shops that would open each day and has also made it clear that only vaccinated people would be allowed to conduct business in the market.

The decision was taken at a review meeting called by the DC and attended by the KHADC CEM, Syiem of Hima Mylliem, police officials, magistrates and DMHO officials.

Laloo said that the decision was taken based on petitions and concerns received from various segments as Iewduh is the biggest market and a huge number of lives depend on it. “We will reopen 10 to 15 percent of shops each day and the Syiem of Mylliem will take the responsibility of working out the details.”

She made it clear that out of the 4000-odd shops, the Syiem has selected 1,222 shops for reopening. Vegetable vendors, wholesalers, meat and fish sellers would not be permitted for the time being.

As per the decision taken at the meeting, shops selling essential items including food and perishable goods, including fruits, would be permitted to open twice a week whereas non-essential or semi-essentials shops like utensils, blacksmiths, shoe and garments shops would open once a week.

On the security aspect, Laloo said that the Syiem has been directed to regulate and strictly enforce the protocols to avoid overcrowding. The entry and exit points would be manned; all vendors and shopkeepers have to wear double masks and those visiting the market also have to follow the protocols.

She also informed that the syiem has given direction that all the vendors who will sit in the Iewduh will be vaccinated first and for this the district administration will sit and facilitate through a special vaccination drive from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne said, “Iewduh will open on Friday. We appeal all hawkers and shopkeepers to go for vaccination so that they can protect themselves as well as others visiting the market.”

He however maintained that that they cannot make it mandatory for people to get themselves vaccinated.