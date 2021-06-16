Rape-accused MLA secures anticipatory bail

SHILLONG, June 15: Rape-accused North Tura MLA, Thomas Sangma has secured anticipatory bail from the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Shillong.

Sangma’s lawyer, Kaustav Paul confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The Court had earlier granted interim relief to the legislator and Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister with conditions that he should not abscond or leave the jurisdiction of the Court without prior permission and not hamper the investigation in the case.

Sangma has also been directed to maintain his distance from the complainant and prosecution witness and not make any inducement or threat to the complainant and prosecution witness who are acquainted with the facts of the case.

The Court has further directed Sangma to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Pillan T Sangma, the counsel for the complainant, confirmed that his client would file a plea before the higher court.

“We will take a call after going through he detailed order,” he added.