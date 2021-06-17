CBSE Class 12 results by July 31

NEW DELHI, June 17: CBSE Class 12 result will be announced by July 31. The Board today told the Supreme Court of India that Class 12 students will be marked based on Class 11 and Class 10 results.

Total marks will be based on the school’s past performance in 12th exams, it said. About 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-board and 60% weightage will be given to the performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams.

The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was hearing the case today. While 30 per cent marks will be based on Class 11 final exam, 30 per cent marks based on best-of-three Class 10 marks, the board said.

Practicals will be for a total of 100 marks and the students will be evaluated on the basis of the marks submitted by the schools. “If a student is unable to meet the qualifying criteria – now spread across three years of study – they will be placed in the “essential repeat” or “compartment” category.

The students who are not satisfied can appear again when the CBSE conducted the Class 12 board exams,” Attorney General KK Venugopal told SC.

After the Centre decided to cancel the board exams 2021, the CBSE had said that it will announce the CBSE Class 12 results 2021 “as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner”.

The government on 1 June cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the continuing pandemic across the country. CISCE soon after decided to scrap the examinations for its ISC students.

(Courtesy: ndtv.com)