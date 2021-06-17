Of rights and responsibilities

Democracy is a strange thing. Every citizen knows his/her right but has to be reminded of their responsibilities. Citizens are entitled to know what their rights are in law and also to appreciate the extent of their legal responsibilities to the state and to other citizens. The anti-COVID vaccination has suddenly reminded people of their right not to take the vaccine but those very same people forget that they might retard the unlocking process because cases will not go down unless people are fully vaccinated. Those who oppose the vaccination for whatever reason also have the responsibility to remain locked up inside their homes for they will remain vulnerable to COVID-19 and will also spread it. Besides, if they do contract COVID-19 they might be severely affected. It’s a fact that India has vaccine shortage at the moment but the Central Government is trying its utmost to make up for lost time. Countries like the US are being plied upon to either do away with patenting rights for manufacturing vaccines across countries that have the necessary set-up or to assist with vaccines. While there are reservations on lifting patenting rights by Big Pharma, these are unprecedented times that require pragmatic decision-making. The higher income countries ought to display a moral responsibility to assist countries in Asia and Africa which do not have the capacity to meet the vaccine needs of their huge population

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA states categorically that COVID-19 vaccines were developed using science that has been around for decades and they are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective. It says COVID 19-vaccines are effective and can keep a person from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Above all the vaccine also helps those who are vaccinated from getting seriously ill even if they are affected by the virus.

Persons who are vaccinated may also protect people around them, especially those at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. In fact, CDC says once a person is fully vaccinated he/she can resume many activities that they did before the pandemic. People are not considered fully vaccinated until 2 weeks after their second dose of the vaccination. The moral of the story is that the longer we delay vaccination the longer the unlocking and the more the economic tragedy. The right to resist vaccination entails a responsibility to think beyond self and for the greater good.