GHADC Dy CEM attends KVK programme

TURA, June 18: GHADC Deputy CEM, Nikman Ch Marak on Friday participated in an Awareness Programme cum Farmer Gosthis on ‘Balanced use of fertilizers’ organized by the KVK, South Garo Hills at its office in Chokpot.

Marak participated in the programme which was organized both in the online and offline mode where a total of 52 progressive farmers participated maintaining Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking as the Chief Guest during the programme, Marak appealed to the participants to focus on importance of organic farming and suggested that they get associated with the KVK staff regarding their crops and animal related problems.

Khelchandra Chongtham, DDM NABARD, Baghmara, who was the Guest of Honour appreciated the contribution and achievements of farmers of the district in the field of Agriculture & Allied Activities in the region and invited all framers to participate in developmental activities for the up-liftment of the society as a whole.

As part of the programme, a technical session on “Balanced use of Fertilizers” was conducted by Dr. A. Haribhushan, Senior Scientist & Head, Rike Chelchak A Sangma, SMS-Agronomy and Charish P Marak, Farm Manager of KVK South Garo Hills for proper soil fertility management and to maximise the efficiency of nutrients, water use and improve their agricultural productivity.

During the programme, a total of ten Vermibags were also distributed to the participants while three new folders related to Soil Health and balanced use of Fertilizers was also released.