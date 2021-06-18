E-commerce firm to hold first special Tea Day auction in Jorhat on June 21

GUWAHATI, June 18: India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, mjunction services limited, will hold its first International Tea Day special auction on June 21 at its Jorhat tea e-marketplace, which was launched last year amid the COVID-triggered lockdown.

The teas on offer at this special e-auction will include only the most premium teas as stipulated by the Tea Board of India to mark the occasion.

For its debut e-auction, mjunction’s centre at Jorhat has received some of the best Assam’s CTC/green and orthodox marks such as Hookhmal, Muktabari, Aideobari, Rangliting, Narayanpur, Diroibam, Lankashi, Durgapur, Kathonibari, Arin and Pabhojan.

Buyers from across India will include premium tea retail chains, high-end tea shops and cafés, packeteers who sell luxury/premium tea packs and specialty tea traders.

“We all look forward to celebrating Indian tea. The last two years have been tough on the tea industry. All stakeholders, including small growers and small buyers, have been adversely affected due to the pandemic. This initiative will certainly do its bit in lifting the spirits of the industry,” mjunction managing director, Vinaya Varma said.

In the past one year, mjunction’s e-marketplace connected with hundreds of sellers and buyers across the country, fetched some record prices and received offerings of more than 1.3 million kg tea from Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nearly 300 stakeholders, comprising major tea buyers and sellers, are registered in this tea e-marketplace.

“We are focused on bringing down the sales cycle-time and make freshly produced tea available in the market, directly from the producing region in the shortest possible time. We want to make the supply-chain efficient, and ease up the working capital burden of the stakeholders,” Varma said.

“An international tea e-marketplace is on the anvil in the near future,” he informed.