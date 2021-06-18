Kharlukhi finds fault with no-vaccine calls

SHILLONG, June 17: Rajya Sabha member and NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi on Thursday requested all citizens and groups opposing the vaccination orders to let the health experts and administrator deal with the COVID-19 situation by adopting suitable strategies.

He also asked them to refrain from meddling in areas where they have little or no knowledge.

Kharlukhi pointed out that the Health Department has been issuing protocols on wearing a mask, physical distancing, sanitising and other aspects of combating the virus for a long time but few have bothered to follow.

“The result was that the second wave of COVID-19 created havoc in which thousands were infected and we also lost precious lives. Lockdown was necessary for stopping the infection and we suffered economic hardship again,” he said.

He resented the hesitation among a section of the people although “vaccination is the next line of defence against this mutated virus”. It is sad to see a few leaders advising the experts instead of leaving it to them to handle the situation, he said.

“I would just like to remind everyone of the saying that little knowledge is a dangerous thing. So, please let the health experts and administrators handle the situation,” Kharlukhi added.

“All of us have no expertise on this particular situation. It is better not to meddle in areas we have no knowledge of and leave it to the health experts,” the MP said.

Reminding the sacrifices made by the frontline workers for the safety of the citizens, Kharlukhi said: “Some of them have even lost their lives. Follow what has been initiated as a mark of respect and appreciation for these sacrifices.”

KHNAM wants orders revoked

The state youth wing of the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement on Thursday petitioned Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Health Minister AL Hek to revoke the vaccination orders issued by the state government.

Thomas Passah, the youth wing president said the orders asking the shops and establishments to indicate the vaccination status of their staff and the directive to local, tourist taxi and bus drivers to get themselves vaccinated (at least the 1st dose) before resuming their operation amounts to violation of the right to livelihood, which could be read under Article 21 along with the right to life.

“We strongly demand that the concerned authorities be instructed to revoke such orders/notification and abstain from issuance of such notification/orders in future,” Passah wrote in the letter.

With reference to the COVID-19 vaccination, he said that the Constitution protects a person’s freedom of choice in medical care, including the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment.

“The Supreme Court has also long recognised a person’s constitutionally protected liberty in his or her own medical autonomy. Therefore, forcing citizens to get the COVID-19 vaccination (directly or indirectly) would amount to gross violation of the constitutional provision and contempt of court,” he said.

He also criticised the government’s move to lure people with cash prizes for vaccination.

“We strongly protest forcing the citizens for vaccination in any form possible,” Passah said.