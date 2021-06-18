‘Time not ripe to reopen schools, colleges’

SHILLONG, June 17: The state government is unwilling to reopen schools and colleges in Meghalaya due to the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported on a daily basis.

Making it clear that the government has no plan to reopen schools and colleges in the state, DP Wahlang, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department, said: “The time is not yet ripe with cases still being reported in the state; however, we are assessing the situation on a daily basis.”

The state government had recently held discussions with MBoSE officials on holding reexamination for students who could not write their papers due to COVID-related issues and a final decision is likely to be taken on June 23.

Though schools and colleges are conducting classes through online mode, the poor network in the landlocked state is proving to be a huge obstacle for a majority of students, especially those from rural parts.

It may be mentioned that the results of Class X and XII final exams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, are likely to be declared in the first week of July.