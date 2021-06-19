Cheers as Iewduh reopens partially

SHILLONG, June 18: After 43 days of lockdown, the Iewduh partially reopened on Friday much to the relief of shopkeepers and shoppers alike.

The police scanned people at the entry point, made sure there was no overcrowding and that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed.

Grouped in an alphabetical manner and provided with an ID card each, the 184 group ‘A’ hawkers were allowed to sell their goods. Each group will be allowed to do so on a rotational basis twice a week.

Giving an overview of the partial reopening, Acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem said, “As of now, we are getting good cooperation from the shopkeepers but there is some confusion about the alphabet-wise arrangement among a few shopkeepers which is being cleared.”

He said strict compliance with the SOPs is being ensured and the officials from the Syiem’s office are enforcing it.

D Deb, a shopkeeper, was happy that they are getting an opportunity to get their economy back on track. He said he had waited for long for the reopening of shops as it means food on the table.

A Raza, another shopkeeper, said things seem to be finally moving as they will now get an opportunity to earn whatever little it may be.

“Life was thrown totally out of gear and it affects more if the means of earning livelihood gets stalled. I am hopeful that things will get better here on,” he added.

A hawker, B Majaw, also expressed her happiness and thanked the district administration for the reopening.

Talking about vaccination, she said they have not been forced to go for it but a request was made to consider getting jabbed for their safety and the safety of others.

The decision on reopening was taken based on petitions and concerns received from various segments as Iewduh is the biggest market and a huge number of lives depend on it.

The Syiem has selected 1,222 of the 4,000-odd shops for reopening. Vegetable vendors, wholesalers, meat and fish sellers will not be permitted for the time being and only 10 to 15 per cent shops will be allowed to open each day. Shops selling essential items, including food and perishable goods, will be permitted to open twice a week while those dealing in non-essential or semi-essential items like utensils, shoes and garments will open once a week.

A vaccination drive was carried out at Iewduh before the reopening and 245 individuals were vaccinated on Wednesday and another 344 on Thursday.