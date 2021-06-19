Dorbar decries ‘scandalous’ remarks against DC

SHILLONG, June 18: Vaccination has of late become the talk of the town in the state, especially after East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo ordered shops and establishments to get their staff vaccinated on or before June 24 for reopening of the shops.

This has attracted mixed response from the masses but worked the magic for the district administration as daily vaccination numbers have shot up incrementally.

On the other hand, the Dorbar Shnong Nongrim Hills on Friday denounced the “scandalous” remarks made in a Facebook post against the East Khasi Hills DC, which has gone viral. The Dorbar has called on the authorities to arrest the offender at the earliest.

The social media post was uploaded after the DC’s order on vaccinating the staff of shops.

Expressing shock and dismay, Rangbah Shnong of Nongrim Hills, Bantylli Narry, told The Shillong Times, “The DC is well within her rights to do what she feels is imperative at this juncture to control the pandemic and to prevent more deaths. Even if someone disagrees with the notification, they have no right to malign the officer and pass such obnoxious comments that debase the idea of womanhood.

(We strongly condemn the social media post and would also request all social media users, print and electronic media to edit out such depraved comments. We also urge the police to arrest the culprit.”