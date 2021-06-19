‘Delhi ramping up health infra to fight possible third Covid wave’

New Delhi, June 18 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday apprised Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of the administration’s action plan to battle the possible third wave of Covid in the national capital.

During a meeting with Baijal, who also chairs the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kejriwal presented a blueprint of the preparations being made by the Delhi government to tackle the possible third wave.

“A state-level task force, more healthcare staff and a special task force for treatment of children are among the Delhi government’s action plan to deal with the third wave,” the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said in a statement.

During the meeting, Kejriwal told Baijal if the third wave hits Delhi, then during normal situation about 37,000 coronavirus cases can emerge per day, whereas if the outbreak is very high, then the count might climb to 45,000.

“Delhi government is preparing for the management of beds, among others, keeping in mind the normal and worst-case scenario. If there is a possible third wave of Covid and the situation in the national capital becomes extremely distressing, the government is working continuously on how many oxygen beds and ICU beds will be required during that time,” CMO said.

In view of this, the Delhi government has constituted a committee to enhance and strengthen the health infrastructure of the national capital, including a state level expert committee for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

Besides, a Paediatric task force for management of Covid-19 and treatment of children has also been set up.

As per the data provided by the CMO, Delhi has so far installed 32 PSA oxygen plants with capacity of 29.77 MT and 7 PSA oxygen plants with capacity of 5.7 MT will be installed at the end of June.

Further, Delhi will also install another 15 PSA oxygen plants with capacity of 18.8 MT July 31 and 10 more PSA plants with capacity of 10.42 MT will be added by end of September this year. (IANS)