Night curfew imposed in West Khasi Hills district

NONGSTOIN, June 19: In view of the prevailing COVID19 situation, West Khasi Hills District Magistrate has promulgated night curfew in the entire district with effect from the 21st June to 26th June 2021 from 9pm to 5am and weekend lockdown from 5am of 26th June to 5am of 28th June 2021.

All Vehicular movements, inter and intra District, will continue to be restricted. All major markets shall remains closed during the night curfew and lockdown. Public Gathering ,wedding, sports, tourism are not permitted.

Limited construction activities movement of skilled manpower for important Government construction travel of essential or emergent nature permission shall be obtained from the concerned authority. The order will not apply to medical team, movement of essential commodities, police and other essential services. However shop and vehicle are allowed to operate from 5am to 9pm on odd and even basis except during lockdown.