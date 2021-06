NONGPOH, June 19: In view of prevailing high positivity rate of Covid19 infection and significant spread in rural and urban areas, the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi district RM Kurbah has promulgated Strict Containment measures throughout the whole district with effect from 5 am of June 21 until further order.

The night curfew in the district will remain in force from 7pm to 5 am daily.